Walrus Audio unveils its third Mako Series pedal, the ACS1 Amp + Cab Simulator

Walrus Audio is truly spoiling us. Just two days after announcing the R1 Reverb, the Oklahoma City pedal co has bolstered its feature-packed compact Mako Series with a third pedal, the ACS1 Amp + Cab Simulator.

The ACS1’s focus is on classic early tube amp sounds, with three models included: the Fullerton (Fender Deluxe Reverb), London (vintage ’60s Marshall Bluesbreaker), and Dartford (1960s Vox AC30).

Six custom cabinet impulse responses developed by Walrus Audio are included, while players can add their own via a new web app.

The amps and cabs can be adjusted via bass, mid, treble, gain and volume controls, as well as an adjustable room size.

There’s also a boost switch, which can be set to jump to a preset level of volume or gain.

As is customary with the Mako Series, you can run the ACS1 in stereo, but enticingly, you can also send two different amps and cabs to the left and right outputs.

Up to three presets can be saved onboard, and there’s full MIDI support for pedalboard-switcher fans, too.

The Mako Series ACS1 is available from February 8 – see Walrus Audio for more info.