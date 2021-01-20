Walrus Audio’s feature-rammed Mako Series expands with the dreamy R1 High-Fidelity Stereo Reverb

Walrus Audio has announced a new addition to its feature-packed compact pedal line, the R1 High-Fidelity Stereo Reverb pedal.

The follow-up to last year’s incredibly well-reviewed D1 Delay, the R1 offers six reverb ‘programs’: Spring, Hall, Plate, BFR, RFRCT and Air, delivered via the Analog Devices Sharc processor.

The spring, hall and plate sounds are self-explanatory, but BFR is a “big f______ reverb”, according to Walrus Audio, like a cavern “filled with choirs of angels”.

RFRCT (that’s Refract, vowel fans) takes trails into altogether glitchier territory, with adjustable rate and depth, while Air offers a subtle shimmer on top of a larger diffused reverb.

These sounds can be saved into nine onboard presets, while a volume swell effect can be added to any of the reverb types.

A sustain/latch footswitch is also onboard, while there are a host of additional program-specific parameters accessible via the Tune (aka ‘X’) knob, which can also adjust low and high frequencies via a three-way toggle-switch. The tweak control, meanwhile, can be used to fine-tune rate, depth and pre-delay.

Like the D1, there’s a boatload of functionality onboard, too, including stereo inputs and outputs, up to 128 presets via MIDI, and the option of true bypass with trails.

Major props for the superb choice of songs in the Walrus demo, too – nothing makes us weak at the knees like the sound of Jeff Buckley played with a ton of reverb.

The R1 is available now for $349 – Walrus Audio has more info.