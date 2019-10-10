Want to play with madness? Check out Tech 21’s Steve Harris SH1 Signature SansAmp

Tech 21 has introduced the Steve Harris SH1 Signature SansAmp, which aims to recreate the Iron Maiden bassist’s classic sound – built around his 1980s-era custom-made Alectron pre-amp and vintage Marshall cabs loaded with EV speakers – in pedal form.

The SH1, which was designed as a more portable version of Harris’ rig for use with his side project, British Lion, boasts two channel modes with individual gain and level controls. There’s also a four-band active EQ with a cut or boost of ±18dB.

A blend knob balances the ratio of SansAmp Tube Amplifier Emulation with the user’s direct instrument signal, and there’s also a bite switch to activate a Steve boost for “extra clank and clarity.”

In addition to Harris’ personal setting, there’s other sample settings in the style of other legendary bassists, including Phil Lynott, Lemmy Kilmister, Geezer Butler, James Jamerson, Cliff Burton and more.

(Image credit: courtesy of Tech 21)

Other features include a chromatic tuner and an XLR output to go direct to a PA desk or studio board.

The SH1 is housed in a rugged all-metal enclosure measuring 7.75” x 2.5” x 1.25 and weighs just 12 ounces.

The SH1 is available for $299. For more information, head over to Tech 21.