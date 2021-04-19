Washburn launches luxurious-looking, affordably-priced Deep Forest Ebony Collection of acoustics

Washburn has introduced the Deep Forest Series, a new line of acoustic guitars boasting exotic woods from around the world.

First up in the range is the stylish and affordably-priced Ebony Collection, consisting of three models featuring striped ebony tops and okoume backs and sides, for a “warm and bold” sound.

The three acoustics in the Deep Forest Ebony Collection are the traditionally shaped Deep Forest D standard dreadnought; the Deep Forest Ebony FE, a slightly smaller folk-style model upgraded with a built-in Barcus-Berry LX4 active electronics system with integrated tuner; and the Deep Forest Ebony ACE, with a cutaway Auditorium body that also includes the Barcus-Berry LX4 system.

All models feature mahogany necks, engineered-wood fretboards with dot inlays, engineered-wood bridges, die-cast tuners, chrome hardware, matte finishes and 25.5 inch scale lengths.

Image 1 of 3 Washburn Deep Forest D (Image credit: Washburn Deep Forest Ebony) Image 2 of 3 Washburn Deep Forest Ebony FE (Image credit: Washburn Deep Forest Ebony) Image 3 of 3 Washburn Deep Forest Ebony ACE (Image credit: Washburn Deep Forest Ebony)

"This series was created to be a platform for Washburn to offer guitarists around the world access to the most interesting and best-sounding exotic woods from around the world," said James Tsaptsinos, Washburn’s V.P. of Sales, who added he's "really excited to see all that the Washburn design team will come up with for Deep Forest series."

The Deep Forest Ebony D sells for $229, while the Ebony FE is $269 and the Ebony ACE is $299.

For more information on the Deep Forest Ebony Collection, head to Washburn.