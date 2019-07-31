Watch AC/DC Perform “Whole Lotta Rosie” Live in 1979

AC/DC have shared a live video of “Whole Lotta Rosie,” from their 1977 album, Let There Be Rock, on their official YouTube channel. The performance hails from the Dutch TV show Countdown, recorded July 13, 1979.

The new video is a continuation of the band’s recently announced celebration of the 40th anniversary of their Highway to Hell album, which was initially released on July 27, 1979. The “Whole Lotta Rosie” Countdown performance was originally issued on the 2007 AC/DC DVD box set, Plug Me In. This is the first time it has officially appeared online.

In the past few weeks, the band has also released clips of “The Jack” and “Highway to Hell” from the same Countdown show. You can check them out here.