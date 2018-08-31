Watch Alice in Chains Perform "Rooster" with the Doors' Robby Krieger

Alice In Chains were joined by Robbie Krieger at their sold-out show at the Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on Wednesday, August 29. The Doors guitarist came out to accompany the band on “Rooster,” from Alice in Chains’ 1992 album Dirt.

Also in attendance at the sold-out show were director Cameron Crowe, comedian George Lopez and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Jerry Cantrell wrote on his official Instagram page:

“Robby Krieger was kind enough to join us to close the show on Rooster at the palladium tonight. One of my musical heroes , friend and occasional golf partner.... what an honor especially in LA.”

Robby Krieger was kind enough to join us to close the show on Rooster at the palladium tonight. One of my musical heroes , friend and occasional golf partner.... what an honor especially in LA Jerry Cantrell A photo posted by @jerrycantrell on Aug 30, 2018 at 2:13am PDT

Wrote Alice in Chains co-vocalist William Duvall on his own Instagram page:

“Yes, that’s Robby Krieger of THE DOORS jamming onstage w/ us at the Hollywood Palladium tonight. And, yes, he is playing one of my @framuswarwickofficial Talisman guitars (which he told me he loved). And, no, I still can’t believe it actually happened. Robby Krieger is one of my absolute heroes - a rocker with the heart of a jazzman. He introduced Coltrane/Ravi Shankar-style improvisation to rock guitar while also being a great pop songwriter for the Doors. Robby wrote some of their biggest hits, including “Light My Fire,” which was the first song he EVER wrote (talk about comin’ in hot), and “Love Me Two Times.” He’s a truly great all-around musician and it was a tremendous honor to share the stage with him tonight.”

Alice in Chains’ new album, Rainier Fog, was released on Friday, August 24. Earlier this year, Cantrell described the sound of the album to Guitar World:

“It’s a record we haven’t done yet, I can tell you that,” he said. “But it’s also a record that has all the elements of anything you would expect from us. It’s got our fingerprint. And we’re really proud of the material that we wrote and the performances we captured. There’s some really heavy shit, some really ugly stuff, some real beautiful stuff, some weirdo trippy shit… it’s good!”

The band recently resumed the third leg of their international headlining tour. All upcoming tour dates can be found here.