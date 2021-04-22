Watch Dave Mustaine shred on a Les Paul at a Nashville SC Major League Soccer game

Dave Mustaine was recently announced as one of Gibson’s newest signature artists, with a quartet of fresh Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer electric and acoustic designs to his name.

Now, in the lineage of fellow Gibson signature players like Lzzy Hale, Mustaine appeared at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on April 17 to perform the Gibson Guitar Riff.

As previously reported, the Gibson Guitar Riff takes place before each Nashville SC Major League Soccer home game, with a different artist coming out to psych up the crowd with 30 seconds of electric guitar riffing on what Gibson has dubbed “The Guitar” – a 1968 Les Paul Hero customized by Gibson in Nashville SC’s yellow-and-black team colors.

Mustaine’s performance came prior to Nashville SC's kick-off game of its 2021 MLS season against FC Cincinnati. You can watch him shred on The Guitar above.

As for Mustaine’s new signature guitars, they include the Dave Mustaine Flying V 30th Anniversary ‘Rust in Peace’ Edition, the Dave Mustaine Flying V EXP in Metallic Silver, the Dave Mustaine CF-100 Blood Burst acoustic and the Kramer Dave Mustaine Flying V Vanguard in Natural.

For more information on those, keep your eyes on Gibson.