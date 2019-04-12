Watch Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Demo His New Limited-Edition Jackson PC1

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen recently sat down with Jackson to show off his newest collaboration with the company, the USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 Claro Walnut model. You can check out the video, in which Collen points out some of the new guitar’s unique specs, above.

The new PC1 boasts a caramelized mahogany body with a claro walnut top and bolt-on two-piece quartersawn caramelized flame maple neck with graphite reinforcement, a scarf joint, a hand-rubbed urethane finish on the back and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel. There’s also a compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with rolled edges and 24 jumbo stainless steel frets.

The S/S/S configuration features a custom DiMarzio DP427 bridge pickup, which Collen calls “super-powered,” and a custom DiMarzio Fast Track 1 middle pickup. There’s also a PC1 Sustainer Driver neck pickup for infinite sustain. Additionally, there’s a Floyd Rose Original double-locking tremolo bridge with titanium saddles and Jackson sealed die-cast tuners.

For more information on the USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 Claro Walnut, which has an MSRP of $8,163.25, head over to JacksonGuitars.com.