Watch Foo Fighters Perform Surprise Pop-Up Show in a Hollywood Parking Lot

The Foo Fighters played a surprise free pop-up show in the parking lot of the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles yesterday to promote their upcoming October festival, Cal Jam. Appearing under the name the Holy Shits, the band played a rarities-studded 10-song set, plowing through deep cuts like “Wattershed,” “Low” and “Gimme Stitches” alongside staples like “White Limo” and “Everlong.”

The Foos’ appearance was preceded by a set from cover band Chevy Metal. Fronted by Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band tore through renditions of Thin Lizzy’s “Jailbreak” the Knack’s “My Sharona” the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” and classic rock hits. They were then joined by Queen drummer Roger Taylor for a run-through of the 1982 Queen/David Bowie collaboration, “Under Pressure,” which also featured Hawkins’ Foo Fighters band mates Pat Smear and Nate Mendel. The set concluded with a cover of the Faces’ “Stay With Me,” for which Grohl came out to offer assistance as well.

The 2018 edition of Cal Jam is scheduled to take place at the Glen Helen Regional Park & Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California, on October 5 and 6. In addition to the Foo Fighters, the lineup includes Iggy Pop, Garbage, Tenacious D and Greta Van Fleet. For ticketing and general festival information check out CalJamFest.com.