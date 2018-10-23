Watch Gerry Leonard, Tim Pierce and More Play the 2018 Lineup of PRS SE Acoustics

In January 2018, PRS Guitars announced an entirely new lineup of SE Acoustics, including the SE AX20E, SE TX20E, SE A40E, SE T40E, SE A50E and SE T50E models. These six new models give players a wider selection of feature sets than any other acoustic offering in the company’s history. You can find out the complete details here.

In the clip above, guitarists Davy Knowles, Tim Pierce, Tyler Larson, Michael Palmisano and Gerry Leonard play the new line and share their thoughts.

The SE AX20E and SE TX20E (Angelus and Tonare body shapes, respectively) feature mahogany backs and sides with solid spruce tops for warm, balanced tone. Braced with tradition “X” bracing, these models have a punch that stands alone beautifully or cuts through the mix.

The SE A40E and SE T40E pair ovangkol back and sides with a solid spruce top for full, lush tone. Braced with PRS hybrid“X”/Classical bracing, these models have a voice projects with breathtaking volume and delicate nuance.

The SE A50E and SE T50E marry maple back and sides with a solid spruce top for stunning warmth and depth. Braced with PRS hybrid“X”/Classical bracing, these models have an uncommon 3-dimensional character for guitars with maple backs and sides.

All 2018 PRS SE acoustics feature a Fishman GT1 electronics system, featuring an undersaddle pickup and soundhole mounted preamp with easy-to-access volume and tone controls. The Fishman GT1 pickup system delivers dynamic, organic tone and allows players to take this guitar from rehearsal to the stage with ease.

Additional high-quality features include solid spruce tops, ebony fretboards and bridges, bone nuts and saddles, as well as PRS trademark bird inlays and headstock design. All 2018 PRS SE acoustics ship with a hardshell case.

For more information, head over to prsguitars.com.