Watch Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Demo the MXR Dookie Drive

Back in January Dunlop unveiled the MXR Dookie Drive, which promised to recreate the sound of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong’s amps on the band’s classic 1994 album.

Now, to celebrate the pedal’s official release, Armstrong himself has filmed a demo video in which he discusses his history with “chasing good tone and trying to get the ultimate rock sound.”

Additionally, he runs through the Dookie Drive’s distortion settings, hinting that turning the Blend knob fully counterclockwise will give the user the full Dookie tone. Turning the knob all the way to the right, meanwhile, offers something “a bit nastier, louder.”

Putting the Blend knob somewhere in the middle?

“I have no idea,” Armstrong admits.

You can check out the full video above.

For more information, head to Jim Dunlop.