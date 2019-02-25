Watch Gus G Perform "Crazy Train" with Steel Panther

Gus G joined Steel Panther onstage on February 19 in Pratteln, Switzerland, to perform Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” The performance, which took place at the final show of the two acts’ joint "Sunset Strip Live!" tour, saw Gus come out dressed as Steel Panther guitar Satchel—ak.a.“Satchel G.” The real Satchel, for his part, joked before leaving the stage, “I can do an amazing impersonation of Gus G doing an impersonation of Randy Rhoads.”

You can check out the performance, which also includes a ripping solo spot from Gus (as well as frontman Michael Starr's spot-on Ozzy impersonation), above.

Gus G joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band in 2009 and spent seven years playing with the metal legend. In 2018, he spoke to Guitar World about his exit from the band, and Zakk Wylde being back with Ozzy:

“Well, there’s obviously a long history between those two, so given the fact that Ozzy announced his farewell tour, I think it’s cool,” he said. “And after Randy Rhoads, Zakk is the most iconic guitar player he’s had in his band. So it’s good that Zakk is coming back. It’s totally fine with me—it’s not like I have a fucking choice! [laughs] But I’m a big fan. And what can I say? I have no complaints because it’s been a hell of a ride for me just playing in Ozzy’s band for seven years. It was never a gig I took for granted. You just have to enjoy it while it lasts. And I’m happy it lasted as long as it did.”