Watch James Ryan Play 16 Tones in Under 3 Minutes with the Positive Grid BIAS MINI

16 tones in under 3 minutes? It may sound daunting, but guitarist from down under James Ryan is up for the challenge. Above, watch him rip through the Positive Grid BIAS MINI's 16 factory presets, from buttery vintage cleans to full-on modern shred. Weighing just over 5 pounds and ready to deliver with a built-in 300-watt power amp, the BIAS MINI is one of the most versatile and travel-ready heads on the market.

The Positive Grid BIAS MINI forever changes the way guitarists gig and record. Throw this durable little dynamo in your backpack or gig bag, and the MINI can go with you anywhere, giving you the versatility of superb amp modeling technology partnered with super simple portability.

As you can hear in the video above, the BIAS MINI is super versatile right out of the box, delivering shimmering cleans to high gain crunch and everything in between. But if you want to dive headlong into the world of amp customization, the BIAS MINI comes with BIAS AMP 2 Pro amp designer software ($199 value), a powerful tool that allows guitarists to recreate the sound and feel of nearly any existing amplifier. Players can also use it to build their own custom amplifier, right down to the component level. Get complete details on the BIAS MINI here.

