Watch Joe Perry's New "Aye Aye Aye" Music Video

Joe Perry has premiered the live music video for "Aye Aye Aye," a single from his 2017 solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto. You can check it out above.

The video—which was shot at The Roxy in West Hollywood—features, along with Perry on guitar, Cheap Trick's Robin Zander on vocals, plus Robert and Dean DeLeo of Stone Temple Pilots on bass and guitar respectively.

"'Aye, Aye, Aye' was the only song written from the ground up for this CD," Perry said of the song. "All the other tracks I had written before the vocalists heard them. Robin had a chorus that he sang to me over the phone and he said 'this sounds like a riff that could be right up your alley.' When Robin walked into the studio singing 'Aye, Aye, Aye,' I said 'what is a good key for you?' He said, 'The Aye, Aye, Aye key.'

By that night we had a demo of the song finished. Later I found out it was inspired by my love for my custom Gibson Billie guitar which has my wife's picture on it. The only requirement or pressure behind this album was all the songs had to be fun to play live. And after having the chance to perform 'Aye, Aye, Aye' with Robin live I have to say it hits the mark. Little did I know it would be one of my favorite songs on the CD."

