Watch Kiss Perform “Detroit Rock City,” “Love Gun” at the Whisky A Go Go

Current Guitar World cover artists Kiss played an intimate gig at the Whisky a Go Go on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip last night, February 11. The 12-song set for SiriusXM subscribers marked the first time in more than 20 years the band had played a club show, and their first time ever playing at the Whisky. The 12-song set featured tracks from throughout their more than 40-year-career, including “Deuce,” “Lick It Up,” “Heaven’s On Fire” and “Detroit Rock City.”

You can check out fan-filmed footage of “Detroit Rock City” above and "Love Gun" below.

Kiss’ performance at Whisky a Go Go launched SiriusXM’s “The Party Continues,” a new live series that will feature music’s top artists performing in an intimate venue for SiriusXM subscribers following the Grammy Awards.

The performance will air on Tuesday, February 12 at 5 PM ET on KISS Army Radio, channel 30, and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at SiriusXM.com. The concert will air on Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel on Friday, February 15 at 9:00pm ET.

The full setlist was:

01. Deuce

02. Shout It Out Loud

03. Say Yeah

04. Heaven's on Fire

05. Cold Gin

06. Lick It Up

07. War Machine

08. Love Gun

09. Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll

10. Do You Love Me

11. Black Diamond

12. Detroit Rock City