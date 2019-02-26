Watch Moon Tooth’s Nick Lee Shred Through the Band’s New Single, “Trust”

Long Island prog-metal unit Moon Tooth will issue their sophomore effort, Crux, on March 29 via Modern Static Records. In advance of the album’s release, Guitar World is premiering a playthrough video of new track “Trust” with Moon Tooth guitarist Nick Lee. You can check it out above.

Lee tells Guitar World: “The title for ‘Trust’ came from the bizarre main riff that opens the song and starts the track with this kind of disjointed rhythm. When I was first showing it to the guys I had to preface it like, ‘I know this is a weird one, but trust me!’

“For the ending boogie section after the solo,” he continues, “I was always thinking [Led Zeppelin’s] Physical Graffiti, something that could have been on that album. Not sure if anyone else will feel that, but that was the inspiration for it anyway!“

Pre-production on Crux was handled by Lamb of God's Mark Morton and producer Machine (King Crimson, Every Time I Die). Moon Tooth will be heading out on the road in support of the album as the opening act for Morton and Light the Torch on their upcoming North American tour. You can check out all dates below.

Crux is available for pre-order here.

Mark Morton/Light the Torch/Moon Tooth North American tour dates:

Mar. 13 - Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

Mar. 14 - Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Mar. 15 - Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

Mar. 16 - Montreal, QC – L’Astral

Mar. 18 - Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Mar. 19 - New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre

Mar. 21 - Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

Mar. 23 - Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

Mar. 25 - West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

Mar. 26 - Phoenix, AZ – Club Red