The White Stripes may be gone, but that doesn't mean VH1 can't further immortalize their musical output in the form of a Pop Up Video segment.

The Pop Up Video for the White Stripes track "I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself" is now online, and can be seen below.

The White Stripes' version of the Burt Bacharach- and Hal David-penned classic can be found on their 2003 effort, Elephant.

