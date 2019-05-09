Watch Rival Sons Perform “Too Bad” on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Rival Sons performed the bluesy "Too Bad" on The Late Late Show With James Corden on May 8. The song comes off the band’s recent album, Feral Roots. You can check out the performance above.

Rival Sons recently announced a co-headlining tour with Stone Temple Pilots, kicking off September 13 in Baltimore and wrapping October 9 in San Diego. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com .

Said Rival Sons guitarist Scott Holiday, "We're delighted to share the stage with the DeLeo brothers and STP. Not to mention performing together in some really great venues. These guys wrote some of the soundtrack to my childhood, and it'll be killer to watch and listen to 'em hit these gems every night."

Stone Temple Pilots/Rival Sons tour dates:

Sep. 13 - Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

Sep. 15 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sep. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

Sep. 22 - New York, NY@ Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

Sep. 25 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

Sep. 27 - Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

Sep. 29 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

Oct. 01 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

Oct. 03 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 06 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Oct. 08 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

Oct. 09 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

* No Stone Temple Pilots