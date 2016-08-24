Double Ukulele Cover of Slayer's "Payback"

I'm sure you all remember Chicago-based guitarist Rob Scallon for his out-of-the-box covers of various metal tunes on the least metal instruments around.

You might also remember Sarah Longfield for her shredding cover of Job For A Cowboy's “Entombment of a Machine” on the toilet—and for being featured in our "15 of the World's Greatest Seven- and Eight-String Guitarists."

Now, the internet sensations have collaborated to bring yet another mind-blowing ukulele cover of Slayer's "Payback."

And yes... it sounds brutal as hell! The only thing more priceless than the fact that such a heavy song is delivered on such majestic instruments is the looks on the flower clad audiences faces.