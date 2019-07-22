Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson Demo Signature Mojotone Lerxst Omega Amplifier

Rush’s Alex Lifeson recently sat down with Sweetwater to demo his signature Mojotone Lerxst Omega amplifier, a “tour-worthy re-creation of a legendary, 50-watt amp head from across the pond.” As Lifeson says in the accompanying demo video, the Lerxst consolidates “all the things I wanted, all the things that I really enjoyed in my sound over the course of 40 years into one package.”

He continues, “I wanted a creamy distortion. I didn’t want an amp that was overly powerful. I found that the 100 watt amps that I used in the past quite often were a little brittle in the top end. I wanted a smooth top end. So we worked very hard to reach all those goals that I’d set for the company. And I was really, really happy with the result.”

The Lerxst Omega boasts a 3-band EQ, two footswitchable channels, a Rhythm Clip mode and a serial effects loop. Components include Mojotone Dijon caps, Heyboer transformers, CTS pots and JJ tubes.

Says Lifeson about the two channels, “The clean channel is really clean but it has all the dynamics and all the coloring and shape and tonality that I’d want. The bottom end is just right. It’s not tubby and over the top. The top end isn’t too hard, the mids are a little softer in that region as well. So it really delivered what I wanted to get out of that clean stage.”

He continues, “The distorted stage has a real classic distortion to it. It’s a warm, creamy distortion. It’s not a fuzzy 'distortion +' kind of thing. It really has that great balance of a pure tone.”

A limited run of 100 Lerxst Omega amps, hand-signed by Lifeson and including a custom serial number plate and certificate of authenticity, is currently available for $3,495 from Sweetwater.

For more information or to purchase, head here.