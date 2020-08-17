Watch Slash, Gilby Clarke and Matt Sorum “Come Together” with Lzzy Hale to cover the Beatles classic

The day-long charity concert (DE)TOUR Virtual Music Festival took place on August 15, and among the many highlights was a partial reunion – at least virtually – of three-sixths of the latter Use Your Illusion-era Guns N’ Roses lineup, with electric guitar players Slash and Gilby Clarke joining with drummer Matt Sorum for a cover of the Beatles’ Come Together.

The performance was rounded out by Lzzy Hale and Linda Perry on vocals, Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) on bass and Mike Garson on keyboards.

The combo of Hale, Clarke, Sorum and Blasko also teamed with Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander for a run-through of AC/DC’s It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).

You can check out both performances above.

(DE)TOUR benefited MusiCares and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in their support of out-of-work touring artists, crew members and independent venues and promoters.

For more information or to donate, head to Rolling Live Studios.