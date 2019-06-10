Watch Slipknot Perform “Unsainted,” “All Out Life” At First Live Show in Three Years

Barring their recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Slipknot haven’t performed onstage since their two Knotfest Japan shows in 2016. But on June 7 they played their first full gig in almost three years, at Rockfest in Hyvinkää, Finland. The career-spanning set included the band’s two recent releases, the standalone single “All Out Life” and the new “Unsainted,” the first single from their forthcoming sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of “Unsainted” above and “All Out Life” below.

We Are Not Your Kind is Slipknot’s first LP since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter. It's set for an August 9 release via Roadrunner Records.

“This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together," guitarist Jim Root said in a statement about the album. "One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums—not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

The announcement of We Are Not Your Kind follows news of the band's massive Knotfest Roadshow North American tour. You can check out the full itinerary for the trek—which will also feature Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth—here.

We Are Not Your Kind is available for preorder now.