Slipknot Detail Massive Knotfest Roadshow Summer Tour

Slipknot have announced details of their upcoming Knotfest Roadshow North American headline tour. Support on all dates will come from Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

The 29-city outing will kick off July 26 in Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheater and wrap September 8 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas.

The band has also announced an August 9 release date for their upcoming sixth studio album, the follow up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter. Each pair of tickets purchased online comes with a digital copy of the new album.

Tickets for the summer tour go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 8 at 10:00 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com.

Back in October, Slipknot surprise-released a brand new track, “All Out Life,” which is scheduled to be included on the still-untitled forthcoming album.

Said Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan at the time: “Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We’ve been working on new music for the last two years, and ‘All Out Life,’ the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works. It’s a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what’s to come. We challenge you to All Out Life.”

Check out the full itinerary below, and for more information head over to Slipknot1.com.

Knotfest Roadshow 2019 tour dates:

Jul. 26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jul. 27 - San Bernardino, CA - San Manuel Amphitheater

Aug. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 03 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 06 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Aug. 08 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 10 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fairgrounds*

Aug. 11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Aug. 21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

Aug. 24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Mansfield, MA – The Xfinity Center

Aug. 28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Sep. 01 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sep. 03 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep. 04 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 06 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater at Circuit of The Americas

Sep. 07 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sep. 08 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

* Iowa State Fair - Slipknot and Gojira only