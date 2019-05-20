Watch Slipknot Perform “Unsainted” and “All Out Life” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Following last week’s premiere of “Unsainted,” the first single from Slipknot’s forthcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind, the band took to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage on May 17 to perform the song for the first time. In addition, Slipknot also played “All Out Life,” the standalone single the band released in October.

You can watch “Unsainted” above and “All Out Life” below.

We Are Not Your Kind is Slipknot’s first LP since 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter. It's set for an August 9 release via Roadrunner Records. You can check out the album art and track list below.

“This is most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together," guitarist Jim Root said in a statement about the album. "One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums—not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

The announcement of We Are Not Your Kind follows news of the band's massive Knotfest Roadshow North American tour. You can check out the full itinerary for the trek—which will also feature Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth—here.

We Are Not Your Kind is available for preorder now.