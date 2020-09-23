Watch Steve Vai, Nita Strauss, Alex Skolnick and dozens more perform in the Six String Salute virtual concert

Dozens of guitar players and musicians took part in the Six String Salute virtual concert on September 17, a two-hour-plus event designed to raise money for Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

The concert streamed live on Live Nation’s YouTube channel and Live From Home platform, with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Crew Nation.

Among the many artists appearing on the stream were Nita Strauss, Tommy Henriksen and Ryan Roxie from the Alice Cooper Band, who played a guitar trio version of Cooper’s The Black Widow; Steve Vai, who performed an acoustic guitar and vocal rendition of The Moon and I; Joe Satriani, who led a guitar giveaway; Whitesnake’s Joel Hoekstra, who played Deep Purple’s Stormbringer, and many more.

Additionally, Frank Hannon performed acoustic versions of Tesla’s Love Song and What You Give, Jesse Dayton offered a white-hot country-blues take on AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger played an unplugged The Silence and Testament’s Alex Skolnick whipped out a Gibson Custom L-5 archtop for a chord-melody arrangement of Billie Eilish’s When the Party’s Over.

“The party may be over right now in terms of live music,” Skolnick said, “but it will come back. We will resume and we will get back to work with our friends and road crews everywhere.”

You can watch the concert in full above, and to donate to Crew Nation or pick up official merch to help raise funds, head to Six String Salute.