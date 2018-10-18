Watch Synyster Gates Discuss the Fractal Axe-Fx III

Synyster Gates has released a new Signature Cab Pack for Fractal’s Axe-Fx III, AX8 and Axe-Fx II. The new cab pack makes it possible for guitarists to access the same sounds Gates uses with Avenged Sevenfold.

Gates has also announced that he has switched to using the Axe-Fx III for

amp modeling, effects and more, both onstage and in the studio.

As for what Gates says he likes about using the Fractal, “Being able to shape any sort of sound that you want, manipulate any sort of sound, create any tonal expression that you so desire, that’s the main thing,” he explains in the video. “Painting whatever you want on your proverbial canvas. I couldn’t do that with my amp. There were parameters you have to work within.”

He continues, “With the Fractal you can just carve out and create these insane sounds. It’s only a ceiling of your imagination that prohibits you from creating.”

For more information on the Axe-Fx, head over to FractalAudio.com. Gates’ new Cab Pack can be purchased here.