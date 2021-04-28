Watch Tetrarch serve up a stripped-back rendition of Mudvayne’s Forget To Remember using a Fender Acoustasonic Jazzmaster

With the release of Tetrarch’s new album, Unstable, right around the corner – this Friday (April 30), to be precise – the Atlanta-based nu-metal outfit have treated fans to a double-helping of acoustic guitar-lead performances with renditions of Mudvayne’s Forget to Remember and their own track You Never Listen.

In an unusually stripped-back setting, which sees guitar guru Diamond Rowe wield the new Fender American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster and frontman Josh Fore dust off his Taylor dreadnought, the pair pull no punches with their acoustic chugs and scorching strums, which receive the backing of bass guitar player Ryan Lerner and drummer Ruben Limas.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, for whom the band recorded the tracks, Rowe said, “We had an absolute blast covering Forget to Remember. Mudvayne are a band that was pretty influential to the genre in the early 2000s.

“Because of their hiatus, it is easy to forget how prominent they were during that time,” he continued. “When you actually stop to think about it and listen to their catalog, there are a lot of amazing songs there.

“We wanted to pick one of their songs that still had some edge and grit but that is still one of their hits, and this was the perfect one.”

As well as releasing the pair of acoustic performances, Tetrarch have also dropped their fourth and final pre-album release, Addicted – a raucous, high-gain heavy-riffer that sees the band pick up their electric guitars once again to deliver thunderous rhythms and tasty lead lines.

“Addicted is a song about being consumed by something in life that to the outside eye may appear detrimental or dangerous,” revealed Fore. “Even as our world may be spiralling away from us into chaos there’s something that draws us towards our obsessions.”

Tetrarch's sophomore full-length album, Unstable, is available to preorder now ahead of its April 30 release.