Watch the First Episode of Tenacious D's Wild New Animated Series, 'Post-Apocalypto'

Tenacious D have released the first chapter of Post-Apocalypto, their original, six-part animated video series. Each frame of every episode was hand-drawn by Tenacious D member Jack Black, with every character voiced by Black and band mate Kyle Gass. Subsequent episodes will be released each Friday. You can check out “Chapter One: Hope” above.

On Thursday, Black and Gass crashed Jimmy Kimmel Live!, interrupting the host's monologue, to promote the series premiere.

As previously reported, all six episodes of Post-Apocalypto feature new Tenacious D songs, culminating in the new Post-Apocalypto album, which will be released on November 2. The effort was produced by John Spiker and features longtime Tenacious D collaborator Dave Grohl on drums

According to a press release, the Post-Apocalypto series finds Tenacious D “thrust into a world of complete and utter destruction following the drop of an atomic bomb. Surviving the attack in classic cinematic fashion (a good old imperishable Fifties refrigerator), the duo quickly learns that new forms of evil have spawned from the blast. One thing becomes apparent—for humanity to prevail, Tenacious D must save the world.

“With unimaginable twists and turns, an insane visit to the White House, a time machine, a space adventure, and the help of some tried and true daddy issues, Post-Apocalypto is as hilarious as it is political, and as brilliant and multi-faceted as its incredible creators. The songs are damn good, too.”

Post-Apocalypto (the album) will be available digitally, on CD and on translucent green vinyl. There is also a limited edition Post-Apocalypto vinyl picture disc that will only be available on the band's online store. Pre-order details can be found here.