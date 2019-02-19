Watch the Trailer for Motley Crue Biopic 'The Dirt'

The Motley Crue film based on their 2001 biography, The Dirt—Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band now has an official trailer. You can check it out above.

The Dirt was directed by Jackass’s Jeff Tremaine, and stars Daniel Webber as Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars, as well as Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as former Crue manager Doc McGhee. It's set for a March 22 release via Netflix.

This past summer, the band members also revealed that they were in the studio recording new music with producer Bob Rock, who helmed the band’s 1989 album, Dr. Feelgood, as well as their 1994 self-titled effort. That music was eventually confirmed as four new songs for the movie.

Motley Crue wrapped their Final Tour on December 31, 2015.