Watch the Wedding Band, Featuring Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, Jam Black Sabbath, Kool & the Gang Covers

On July 26 Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo performed with Ugly Kid Joe singer Whitfield Crane, drummer Joey Castillo (Queens of the Stone Age, Danzig) and guitarist Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves, God Forbid) as the Wedding Band. The one-off gig took place at Cosmopolitan Music Hall at the Cosmo Music event in Richmond Hill in Ontario, and saw the group play covers from bands as varied as AC/DC, Black Sabbath and Motorhead to Billy Idol, Chic and Kool & the Gang.

You can check out fan-filmed footage of the Wedding Band’s performance of Black Sabbath's "Iron Man" above and Kool & the Gang’s “Jungle Boogie” below.

Additionally, Hammett's horror exhibit, titled It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Kirk Hammett Collection, is being presented now at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto. The show runs through January 5, 2020.

