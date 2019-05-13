Watch Tracii Guns Try Out a Les Paul Standard 60's

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns recently stopped by the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles to try out a new Les Paul Standard 60's Model from Gibson’s new "Original Collection."

The Les Paul Standard 60's, which Guns says in the video that he currently plays onstage, boasts a solid mahogany body with an AA figured maple top and a slim taper Sixties-style mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard and trapezoid inlays. There’s also a classic-style Tune-O-Matic bridge, an aluminum stop bar tailpiece, Grover Rotomatic "Kidney" tuners and gold top hat knobs with silver reflectors. Pickups are a Burstbucker 61R (neck) Burstbucker 61T (bridge).

Regarding the Les Paul design in general, Guns says, “It’s not like a Lamborghini. It’s like a ‘57 Chevy where it’s built to last, sounds great and easy to maneuver around. But not so easy to where it makes you look too effortless, like you’re boring.”

Guns continues, “Especially for guys my age, all our heroes starting from Peter Green and Joe Walsh to Jimmy Page [and] Peter Frampton, all those guys played Les Pauls. And it just was always known to guys my age that to be legitimate, somehow, some way, you had to play a Les Paul.”

