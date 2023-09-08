What is the Rolling Stones’ greatest rhythm guitar song?

The Rolling Stones are back in business! The rock legends’ new album Hackney Diamonds – their first collection of original material in nearly two decades – is soon to be released. And in a forthcoming issue of Total Guitar, we’re celebrating the art of rhythm guitar – an art that the Stones’ epic career has been built on.

So we want your votes for The Rolling Stones’ greatest rhythm guitar songs.

We’ve drawn up a list of 50 classic Stones tracks to choose from. And if your personal favorite isn’t listed, simply nominate it in the box marked ‘Other’. We promise to count every vote!

The poll ends on Monday, September 11, and the results will be revealed in the November issue of Total Guitar (issue 377) – on sale 20 October.

Happy voting!