What is the Rolling Stones’ greatest rhythm guitar song?

By Paul Elliott
( Total Guitar )
published

Vote now for your favorite

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards are seen performing onstage during the final stop of the "No Filter" tour at Hard Rock Live on November 23, 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
(Image credit: Jason Koerner/WireImage)

The Rolling Stones are back in business! The rock legends’ new album Hackney Diamonds – their first collection of original material in nearly two decades – is soon to be released. And in a forthcoming issue of Total Guitar, we’re celebrating the art of rhythm guitar – an art that the Stones’ epic career has been built on.

So we want your votes for The Rolling Stones’ greatest rhythm guitar songs.

We’ve drawn up a list of 50 classic Stones tracks to choose from. And if your personal favorite isn’t listed, simply nominate it in the box marked ‘Other’. We promise to count every vote!

The poll ends on Monday, September 11, and the results will be revealed in the November issue of Total Guitar (issue 377) – on sale 20 October.

Happy voting!

