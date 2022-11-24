What’s the best guitar riff of 2022?

By Michael Astley-Brown
published

We want your votes, and we want them now

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the year draws to a close, we here at Guitar World like to take a moment to look back and reflect upon 12 months of guitar music that blazed trails and melted faces.

With the help of an all-star cast of guitarists, the wider GW editorial family and you, dear readers, we’ve assembled a list of this year’s greatest riffs – and now we want you to tell us the best.

As is tradition, we’ve opened the floor to a public poll, featuring just under 50 riff highlights from the year to date, with artists organized from A to Z for easy reference.

You can, of course, name your own if you vehemently disagree with our picks, but beware: anything released as a single in 2021 doesn’t qualify. Oh, and if your favorite player doesn’t crop up here, they may well appear in our best solo and best guitar album polls, which are coming very soon indeed.

With that, we bid you happy voting – we’ll close the polls one week today and reveal the results in early December. Godspeed!

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism, and has spent the past decade writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar (opens in new tab), Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as the best part of 20 years performing in bands of variable genre (and quality). In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe (opens in new tab).