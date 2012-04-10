The White Stripes to Release New Live DVD

As part of the Third Man Records Vault subscription series, the White Stripes will be releasing a "new" live DVD, Under New Zealand Lights.

While the release itself is new, the footage is taken from two of the band's New Zealand concerts in the early half of the last decade: one from the King's Arms in Auckland in 2000, and the other from a more intimate performance at Freeman's Bay Primary School in the fall of 2003.

The 12th installment of the Third Man Vault series will also include a 7" single featuring two previously unreleased tracks from The Raconteurs, as well as a live album from Karen Elson.

As for a full-on White Stripes reunion, Jack White — who will release his first solo album, Blunderbuss, on April 24 — made clear in a recent interview that there was "absolutely no chance" of that ever happening.

"I couldn't see any reason to ever do that," he said, "I'm not the kind of person that would retire from baseball and come out of retirement the next year. I mean, if we went to all the trouble of telling people we're done, we meant it, you know?"