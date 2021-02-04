Wolfgang Van Halen teases monster riff from new Mammoth WVH track You’re to Blame

Wolfgang Van Halen has teased another cut from his forthcoming Mammoth WVH album – and it sounds like we’re in for a, well, mammoth slice of hard rock.

In a Twitter post earlier this week, Wolfgang shared an 18-second clip of the track, which boasts a huge, swaggering pentatonic riff with some smart rhythmic emphasis and an ultra-tight high-gain guitar tone.

According to Wolfgang, the track is “coming soon” – whether it will make its live debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! next week remains to be seen.

The song will be the second taste of Wolfgang’s debut album as Mammoth WVH, and an altogether heavier offering than debut single, Distance, a heartfelt ode to his father.

Wolfgang recently revealed that Distance caused his father to well up when he first heard it.

“I remember when I showed it to dad for the first time, maybe it was out of pride or also just the song in general, he cried when he heard it,” Wolfgang said.

“I don't think he was aware of the significance of it for me – he just understood it as a song about loss.”

Wolfgang sang and played every instrument on the forthcoming Mammoth WVH album, which is due out this spring.