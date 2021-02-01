Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH to debut Distance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wolfgang Van Halen's solo project Mammoth WVH is set to make its live debut later this month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The multi-instrumentalist revealed the news on Twitter on January 30, sharing a black-and-white image with the caption, “See you soon!! 2/11/21 - @JimmyKimmelLive #Distance - Late night television debut.”

The post all but confirms we'll be getting a live glimpse of Distance, Wolfgang's tear-jerking tribute to his late father and guitar icon, Eddie Van Halen. Wolfgang, of course, played all instruments on the studio recording, but a lineup of guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Ronnie Ficarro and drummer Garrett Whitlock will be joining him on stage.

In a statement detailing the track at the time of its release, Wolfgang said, “As my pop continued to struggle with various health issues, I was imagining what my life would be like without him and how terribly I’d miss him. While the song is incredibly personal, I think anyone can relate to the idea of having a profound loss in their life.”

Eddie Van Halen tragically died in October, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. His passing sparked a widespread outpouring of mourning from the guitar community.

In a Tweet back in December, Wolfgang confirmed Van Halen will never return without his father. “I can confidently say I will NEVER replace my father in Van Halen and tour around the world disrespecting my father’s memory,” it read. ”No EVH = No VH.”