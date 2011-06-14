X Japan to Release New Single, "Jade," This Month

X Japan, one of the most influential rock bands in Japanese history, will be releasing a new single later this month titled "Jade." It will be released digitally on Tuesday, June 28.

"Jade" is the first single from the X Japan's sixth studio album, which the band are finishing for a late 2011 release. A sample of the track can be heard here.

"This is a years-long dream of X Japan's, to release a record in the Americas and in Europe," said band leader Yoshiki. "Music is very powerful, and we believe it can help us bridge the gap between east and west. We hope that 'Jade' will be the first step."

X Japan have been one of Japan's most popular rock acts for years, selling more than 30 million albums, singles and videos, but has only recently gained attention in North America. The band made its North American debut at the 2010 Lollapalooza festival and sold out their New York City debut at the famed Roseland Ballroom as part of the band's first American tour last fall.