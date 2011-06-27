X Japan Release Promo Video For New Single, "Jade"

X Japan have just released a new promo video for their forthcoming single, "Jade." You can view the video below.

As previously reported, X Japan will be releasing a new single, "Jade," tomorrow, June 28. The song will be available through all digital outlets.

The band are currently wrapping up work on a full-length album, which will be released later this year.

"This is a years-long dream of X Japan's, to release a record in the Americas and in Europe," said band leader Yoshiki. "Music is very powerful, and we believe it can help us bridge the gap between east and west. We hope that 'Jade' will be the first step."