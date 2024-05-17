“A favorite of players all over the world”: It’s been used by Foo Fighters, Nili Brosh and Joe Bonamassa. Now, one of the most popular boost pedals on the market has been given a fresh new look

Xotic Pedals has announced two limited edition colorways for its EP Booster – one of the most popular boost pedals currently on the market.

To celebrate 15 years since the pedal makers brought the boost to the masses, the company is releasing a run of 1,500 Metallic Blue and Purple units, with the same ever-championed features inside.

The standard model has proved a favorite of players worldwide for its ability to capture the tones of the EP-3 Echo Machine preamp.

That isn't just hyperbole. The list of who's used the pedal is vast, and includes the likes of Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett, Nili Brosh, Joe Bonamassa and many, many more.

In fact, according to Xotic's website, JoBo went as far as to call it “the best clean boost I have ever heard”.

If bold aesthetics are your bag, these new colorways will probably pique your interest, with the blue and purple colorways opposing the sleek-but-simple black and white palette of the standard model.

Like its forefather, there are internal dip switches for adjusting the boost frequencies and EQ.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Xotic Pedals)

Not content with simply making fan favorites sparkle with new paint jobs, Xotic recently replicated the 'Holy Grail' of wah pedals with its take on Clyde McCoy wah pedals.

The limited-edition anniversary EP Booster pedals will have a street price of $130.

Head to Xotic Pedals for more.