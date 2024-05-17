“A favorite of players all over the world”: It’s been used by Foo Fighters, Nili Brosh and Joe Bonamassa. Now, one of the most popular boost pedals on the market has been given a fresh new look

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.