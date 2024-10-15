“Designed to provide unmatched freedom and sound clarity”: Xvive’s U8 clip-on wireless system comes ready-mounted with a mic – and it could be a serious problem solver for acoustic players

Offering 90 feet of transmission and a five-hour battery life, the system aims to liberate acoustic players with cable-free mic'ing

Xvive has launched a new wireless guitar system tailored for acoustic and classical guitar players – and it comes fitted with a flexible microphone.

