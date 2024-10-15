“Designed to provide unmatched freedom and sound clarity”: Xvive’s U8 clip-on wireless system comes ready-mounted with a mic – and it could be a serious problem solver for acoustic players

Xvive introduces the U8 Acoustic Guitar Wireless System - YouTube Watch On

Xvive has launched a new wireless guitar system tailored for acoustic and classical guitar players – and it comes fitted with a flexible microphone.

The U8 system is the result of extensive research into the perfect solution for acoustic players wanting to break from the shackles of cables, and uniquely offers a custom-designed, super-cardioid small-diaphragm gooseneck microphone.

The condenser mic is said to “accurately capture the nuances of acoustic guitars”, while its gooseneck design means players can position it however they see fit, be it above the fretboard or hovering over the soundhole.

While it may serve a supermarket tannoy mic chic vibe, it is capable of transmitting high-fidelity, 24-bit / 48 kHz audio over 90 feet (27 meters).

Sending the audio signal across a 2.4 GHz wireless band, it does so with “an imperceptible latency of only five milliseconds”, beaming to a receiver that can be plugged straight into sound desks and PA systems.

That means traditional guitars can also benefit from tonal tweaking and smatterings of reverb from the desk, without the need for additional pedals.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xvive) (Image credit: Xvive)

There are six selectable channels and easy pairing between the transmitter and receiver. A full battery promises to give players with up to five hours of strumming.

Xvive recently launched its next-generation electric guitar wireless system in the form of the affordable A58, which was lined up to go toe-to-toe with the likes of the newly launched Fender Telepath and the Positive Grid Spark Link.

For acoustic players with input jacks, there is an abudance of systems on offer that can help facilitate cable ditching, but the wireless market for traditional acoustic players is a meager one. That's something Xvive is clearly keen to address.

“The U8 is designed to provide acoustic guitarists with unmatched freedom and sound clarity,” it says, “allowing players to perform with confidence and without interruption.”

The Xvive U8 acoustic guitar wireless system is available now for $219.99.

Jump on over to Xvive for more details.