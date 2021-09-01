Watch Yes take to the skies in eagle-eyed video for new track Dare to Know

Veteran prog lords Yes have unveiled a new song, Dare To Know, the latest track to be taken from their new album, The Quest, which is due October 1.

The video mixes some characteristic kaleidoscopic visualisations and Yes concept art among pictures of the band – and then throws in a load of CGI eagle footage (for bonus prog points).

The piece is constructed around some sizeable orchestral elements, with Steve Howe deftly incorporating both electric and classical guitar lines amid the strings and brass.

“Dare To Know presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures,” says Howe of the song.

“The 'idea' mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature's scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life, as we know it.

“The centrepiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests, with an acoustic guitar cadenza.”

Which is exactly what we meant to say.

Dare To Know is the second song we’ve heard from The Quest now, following the arrival of The Ice Bridge back in July, which represented the first new music from Yes since 2014's Heaven And Earth.

Pre-order Yes’ new album The Quest in CD, LP and digital formats.