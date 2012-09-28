Yngwie Malmsteen Launches New Guitar Lessons Site, Relentless Shred

Shredding icon Yngwie Malmsteen has launched his own instructional website for guitarists, Relentless Shred.

All the lessons on the new site, which requires a paid monthly membership, are taught by Malmsteen.

Here's more info, direct from the press release:

"Want to learn to play guitar — and actually impress? Dying to learn Yngwie's techniques? Tired of watching nobodies trying to teach you how to play Yngwie's songs?

"Now, why would you take lessons from a random, when you can learn from Yngwie himself? For the first time in history, Yngwie Malmsteen is giving lessons on how to become a virtuoso like him! Inside, you will find lessons on everything from bending to six-string arpeggios."

The site also offers access to tabs, DVDs and other exclusives.

There are four levels of membership: Bronze ($34.99 per month), Silver ($49.99), Gold ($79.99) and Master Virtuoso ($99.99).

For more information, plus an intro video featuring Malmsteen, head to relentlessshred.com.