You can now buy AmazonBasics guitar pedals

AmazonBasics has become something of a go-to for batteries, charger cables and carry cases for miscellaneous peripherals – but now the retail behemoth wants to be your first port of call for guitar tone, too, as it launches its own line of effects pedals.

Listed on the site this month, the seven-strong range of mini pedals comprises a Booster, Compressor, Delay, Distortion, Looper, Overdrive and Tuner.

Each pedal features true-bypass switching and metal enclosures, as well as standard 9V DC power-supply operation, and a maximum of three controls – these units are basic by name, basic by nature.

We hear you: these look awfully similar to any number of mini pedals from a variety of manufacturers – many of which have been available from Amazon itself in the past – and are likely clones of existing circuits.

But then again, when most of the pedals are $26.75 (the Delay and Looper are $48.16 and $46.02 respectively), it’s hard to argue.

(Image credit: Amazon)

We did get a kick out Amazon’s slightly, erm, avant-garde signal chain approach in its stock photography, though. Pro tip: connecting the output of a distortion pedal to the output of a looper won’t give you much of a signal to work with.

If you fancy exploring the new range, it’s available at – where else – Amazon.