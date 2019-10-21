You can now get Silverburst Fender electric guitars

Silverburst electric guitars have risen and fallen in popularity over the years, but they’re very much in vogue in 2019, largely thanks to Tool’s triumphant resurgence, with Adam Jones reckoning the finish “does something to the tone or the resonance or the polarity somehow”.

While Gibson hasn’t yet offered an off-the-shelf Silverburst Les Paul, the finish is now available on Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster models courtesy of Fender’s Mod Shop.

For those unfamiliar, the Mod Shop is Fender’s online guitar designer, which allows you to spec a guitar to your own custom configuration, covering everything from necks and bodies to pickguards and hardware.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

Silverburst now appears as a finish option on all alder-bodied instruments, while Fender has also added American Professional mahogany necks to the spec list recently.

Securing yourself a Silverburst-finished Strat or Tele produced to American Professional specs costs $1,699, with the Jazzmaster totaling $1,799.

To satisfy your thirst for ’burst, head on over to the Fender Mod Shop.