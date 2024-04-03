“This is my guitar. I'm absolutely buzzing”: Epiphone is set to release a Yungblud signature SG Junior – and one of its prototypes is already up for grabs

By Phil Weller
published

The road worn white model looks set to mirror Yungblud’s original SG Junior, which has graced stages all over the world

Yungblud
(Image credit: Yungblud Instagram / Getty Images)

Yungblud has teamed up with Gibson and Epiphone for a forthcoming signature take on his Gibson SG Junior. 

The signature guitar has not yet been officially unveiled, but was revealed in a stealth announcement via his official Instagram fan channel, Yungblud Army. In the clip, the British alt-rocker seemingly showcased the original model his upcoming signature is based on.

