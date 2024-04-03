“This is my guitar. I'm absolutely buzzing”: Epiphone is set to release a Yungblud signature SG Junior – and one of its prototypes is already up for grabs

Yungblud has teamed up with Gibson and Epiphone for a forthcoming signature take on his Gibson SG Junior.

The signature guitar has not yet been officially unveiled, but was revealed in a stealth announcement via his official Instagram fan channel, Yungblud Army. In the clip, the British alt-rocker seemingly showcased the original model his upcoming signature is based on.

“This is my guitar,” says Yungblud. “I've played all over the world with this, and I'm extremely excited to announce that there's a signature series with Gibson and Epiphone coming soon. I'm absolutely buzzing.”

The white-finished model is a classic SG Junior, featuring a single humbucker in the bridge and a black pickguard. It features some heavy wear and tear, though, and it remains to be seen whether this will be reproduced for the signature model.

Details are sparse at the moment, so there's not much to go on. Yungblud mentions both Gibson and Epiphone, so could two differently priced models be in the works?

We'd wager this will be an Epiphone-only release, but regardless, it's intriguing to see Epiphone partner with a younger artist who will bring a different flair to its stable of established signature artists, which currently includes the likes of Joe Bonamassa, Jerry Cantrell, Dave Grohl and Emily Wolfe.

One thing's for sure: it's a less divisive signature compared to the razor blade Schecter model that was recently created by his fellow alt-rocker, Machine Gun Kelly.

To mark the announcement, fans can be in with a chance of winning one of the first three prototypes to be built by buying a pre-sale ticket for Bludfest – Yungblud's new festival, which takes place in the UK on August 11.

Yungblud says Gibson will have a stand at the festival showcasing its brand new signature model – which in itself is rather telling of the pair's new partnership – so expect more details to surface around that time.

In the meantime, keep your eyes on Epiphone and YungBlud’s Instagram.