Yvette Young announces new Covet line-up: “This is my shot at trying one more time”

Math-rock electric guitar virtuoso Yvette Young has announced a new line-up for her math-rock band Covet, saying this new-look assembly is her shot at “trying one more time."

In a statement posted to Covet's social media channels, the Ibanez signature artist confirmed the departure of bassist David Adamiak and drummer Forrest Rice, who will be replaced by Brandon Dove and Jessica Burdeaux, respectively.

Dove and Burdeaux will join Young on the road for Covet’s upcoming tour – the aptly named Rebirth tour – this November and December, and will be kept on board for future live stints.

Young said, “I’ve been contemplating how to say this in a respectful way. It’s no secret now that my lineup is completely different for this tour (and future tours). I didn’t want to just leave this unaddressed.

“Simply put, things got to the point where I wanted to quit my own project and it really came down to whether I continue on with a fresh start or I just scrap this project entirely,” she continued. “I won’t get into hurtful details because I want to focus on the many big positives that have come into my life: Brandon and Jessica.

“These lil birdies will be supporting on bass and drums (respectively) and I can’t explain how grateful I feel for them. I called it the rebirth tour for a reason. This is my shot at trying one more time.

“Thank you to everyone who has been understanding, supportive, and patient [through] my silence.”

In response, Dove – who is also an accomplished guitarist – posted, “Feeling very honored and grateful to make music with these remarkable humans and players.”

Burdeaux – who goes by the tag J-Burds Beats and has collaborated with Rob Scallon, City Mouth and more – also voiced her response: “I’m beyond excited to be playing drums for Covet and heading out on tour this fall. I am so grateful to be sharing the stage with the amazingly talented Young and Dove.”

The announcement comes three months after Adamiak – who has been with Covet since its birth in 2014 – took to social media in August to share details over his departure from the band.

“I’m saddened to share today that I’ve decided to part ways with Covet,” he wrote. “I want to acknowledge all the fans who have reached out to express their concern, I’m grateful for your kindness and please know I’ve been wanting to reply to you but haven’t because I’ve been unsure how to navigate this subject.

“I’m very proud of the things we have accomplished,” he continued. “I wish Covet well as they continue forward.”

Forrest – the band’s third drummer after Ben Wallace-Ailsworth and Keith Grimshaw – also confirmed he was no longer part of the band in a post last week, writing, “I am grateful for my time in the band and wish them the best.”

Adamiak and Forrest feature on both of Covet’s studio albums, Effloresce (2018) and Technicolor (2020). News of an official release date for the band’s eagerly awaited upcoming album has yet to be announced, but Young confirmed on Twitter in March the record had been fully tracked.

According to those who have attended Covet gigs this year, the band have also been road-testing their new material in front of audiences. As such, it’s likely the as-yet-untitled LP will mark Forrest and Adamiak’s last contributions to Covet.

The new-look trio’s Rebirth Tour is set to kick off on November 11 in Sacramento, and will conclude on December 17 in Bakersfield.

To keep up to date with Covet, and for a full list of tour dates, head over to their official website (opens in new tab).