Watch Yvette Young teach her transformative tapping technique in this new video lesson

Yvette Young should need no introduction. She’s become regarded as one of the most innovative contemporary players out there. In particular, she’s renowned for her creative approach to tapping – and her latest video lesson looks at this technique in more detail.

The tutorial, produced by retailer Sweetwater, uses Atreyu – a song from (Young’s band) Covet’s 2020 album Technicolor – as the basis for an exploration of her tapping techniques.

What we like about this clip, though, is that Young breaks down the other stuff – including her tunings, her string gauge, as well as tips on practicing and her use of compression effects to help notes sound more fluid.

For instance, Young explains how she used a tuning of F-A-C-G-B-E for Atreyu, which forms an F chord across the three lower strings and creates a pleasant background bed for some of the fancier fretwork on the higher strings.

Eagled-eyed viewers may also spot that, throughout the video, Young is using her newly announced Ibanez signature model, the YY20.

To keep up to date with the Yvette Young, head over to her Instagram page.