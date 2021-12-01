Trending

Ibanez officially unveils Yvette Young’s second signature guitar, the YY20

The fingerpicking powerhouse's latest signature sports Tele-style hardware, Seymour Duncan pickups and an exuberant Orange Cream Sparkle finish

After Yvette Young took to social media to tease an upcoming signature guitar last month, Ibanez has now officially unveiled the Covet player's latest signature six-string, the YY20.

Based on the brand’s cult classic Talman model, the YY20 continues the super-sparkly theme introduced by Young’s debut signature Ibanez – the Slime Green Sparkle YY10 – and flashes an eye-grabbing Orange Cream Sparkle colorway.

Despite sharing the same body shape as her previous model, the YY20’s spec sheet has undergone an extensive overhaul and, unlike the YY10 – which takes loose inspiration from a Strat – sports a more Tele-style functional setup.

This is evidenced by the hardware, which includes two Tele-esque Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro pickups – controlled via a three-way blade switch and master volume/tone controls – and a Gotoh GTC202 bridge plate with six saddles.

In terms of the nitty gritty, the YY20 features a string-through alder body, a YY-profile maple neck paired with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, bone nut and 25.5” scale length. And, like the YY10, Young’s new signature six-string comes equipped with 11-52-gauge electric guitar strings factory tuned to FACGBE.

Finishing touches include white Luminescent side dot and fretboard inlays, as well as Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads and a 305mm radius.

The electric guitar is introduced by Young herself via a comic retro-themed video that sees the Covet star pick apart the spec sheet and road test – literally, thanks to some rad skateboard moves – the sparkly six-string as she flexes her fingerpicking powers.

Yvette Young's Ibanez YY20 is available now for $1,099.

To find out more, head over to Ibanez.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.