“Amps played by legends”: Zoom looks to provide bassists with the most affordable – and portable – all-in-one rig on the market with the upgraded $142 MS-60B+

By Phil Weller
published

Featuring 11 preamps, 11 amp and cab combos, 75 effects, and signal-splitting options, the tiny pedal packs a lot into its humble chassis

Zoom MS-60B+
(Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom has debuted the MS-60B+ – a nifty little gadget that invites bass guitar players to build their perfect bass rig in an absurdly small package.

The firm's new stompbox might be tiny, but it looks to compensate that with its generous feature set, packing 11 preamp models, 11 'faithful' reproductions of amps and cabs, and over 95 effects – six of which can be mixed and matched simultaneously.    

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.