“Amps played by legends”: Zoom looks to provide bassists with the most affordable – and portable – all-in-one rig on the market with the upgraded $142 MS-60B+

Zoom has debuted the MS-60B+ – a nifty little gadget that invites bass guitar players to build their perfect bass rig in an absurdly small package.

The firm's new stompbox might be tiny, but it looks to compensate that with its generous feature set, packing 11 preamp models, 11 'faithful' reproductions of amps and cabs, and over 95 effects – six of which can be mixed and matched simultaneously.

The fourth generation of its MultiStomp pedal series, the MS-60B+ aims to be the perfect all-in-one rig solution for bass players despite its minuscule sizing (5.2" x 3.1" x 2.4").

Its 11 preamp offerings are split between eight classic choices and three Zoom-made creations so players can “groove in any genre”. These include Djent, Super Low, BBB, SDI-5, SB, Bass Driver, and Clear Driver preamps.

Of its 11 “amps played by legend”, the Acoustic 370 aims to channel Jaco Pastorius' magic touch, while the warm and punchy Ampeq SVT looks to mimic Flea's tones (but not, thankfully, his guitar-smashing antics). These re-creations are powered by Zoom’s Multi-layer IR technology.

There are a fairly intimidating 75 different effects to experiment with, including octaves, filters, modulations, and synths, with a total of six effects, amp models, and preamps employable at the same time.

For players wanting to split their signal, the signal can be outputted with and without the pedal's amps and IRs for the mixing desk and on-stage amps, respectively. It is, however, strictly a mono pedal.

Despite its digitized powers, an all-new analog circuit dwells within its red housing for “more fidelity for improved sound quality”. Its flat phase response therefore allows for “sharp attacks and clean low end” to ensure the pedal offers a whole spectrum of personalities.

The pedal is also MIDI compatible for pre-programmed patch changes, while its LCD screen makes for easy viewing, and its four control knobs (which are varied depending on what players are tweaking) offer simplified adjustments.

Cross Key switches enable patch switching with a tap of the foot and, handily, it also has an onboard chromatic tuner.

Finally, the versatile stompbox can be paired with Zoom's Guitar Lab app for iOS (the Apple equivalent is coming soon). The app offers a growing library of patches and effects to expand what this pedal can do even further. Updates can be loaded into the pedal via a USB-C type cable.

(Image credit: Zoom)

While this little red wizard can be powered with the usual 9V supply, it can also run off batteries, lasting up to 14 hours with some lithium batteries. Its release follows Zoom’s great-value MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp guitar pedal, which offered key improvements without inflating its price tag.

The MS-60B+ is available for not-too-shabby $142.

Head to Zoom for more information.