“The dream amp collection”: Zoom has launched an affordable amp sim pedal with presets – can its Multi-Layer IR technology give the latest MultiStomp the edge over its competitors?

By
published

The MS-80IR+ MultiStomp offers a choice of 23 amps and a price tag that undercuts many of its competitors

Zoom MS-80IR+ MultiStomp pedal
(Image credit: Zoom)

Zoom has announced the MS-80IR+ amp sim pedal, the fifth entry in the company’s next-gen MultiStomp series – following sequels to cult classic originals like the MS-50G+ and MS-70CDR+.

Amp and cab sim pedals are becoming increasingly commonplace on guitarists’ pedalboards, but Zoom reckons it has something that sets the MS-80IR+ MultiStomp apart from the pack: Multi-Layer IR.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.