“The dream amp collection”: Zoom has launched an affordable amp sim pedal with presets – can its Multi-Layer IR technology give the latest MultiStomp the edge over its competitors?

Zoom has announced the MS-80IR+ amp sim pedal, the fifth entry in the company’s next-gen MultiStomp series – following sequels to cult classic originals like the MS-50G+ and MS-70CDR+.

Amp and cab sim pedals are becoming increasingly commonplace on guitarists’ pedalboards, but Zoom reckons it has something that sets the MS-80IR+ MultiStomp apart from the pack: Multi-Layer IR.

While most Impulse Responses are recorded with amps and cabinets set at one volume level, Zoom’s own Multi-Layer offerings are captured at three different volumes, which it claims results in a more realistic tone (you can upload your own IRs as well).

The proof of that particular claim is in the testing, of course, but it certainly sounds impressive in the firm’s demo with eternally upbeat Chaka Khan and Wyclef guitarist Kappa Tanabe.

It’s got the numbers, too, with models of 16 classic amps and seven Zoom originals. Each of these can be paired with five types of room ambience and topped off with 12 other effects, including noise gates, EQ and delays. The result, says Zoom, is “the dream amp collection”.

Exploring the Zoom MS-80IR+ MultiStomp - YouTube Watch On

Once you’ve finished honing your sound, it can be saved into 80 patches and navigated using the onboard Cross Key switches or triggered via USB-MIDI.

For live use, stereo ins and outs mean you can split your signal to send one output to an amp, and add an IR to the other for front-of-house.

But Zoom has thought about bedroom players, too, with one output set up for headphones, while the USB-C port also acts as an audio interface.

Other features include the same onboard guitar tuner we’ve seen across the new MultiStomp range, plus Zoom’s iOS Guitar Lab app for editing and downloading patches.

Introducing the Zoom MS-80IR+ MultiStomp - YouTube Watch On

This could be a smart play for Zoom. Assuming the tones live up to the hype, this is among the most versatile compact amp sim and IR pedals on the market. And at $179, it just about undercuts the Boss IR-2 Amp & Cabinet pedal, while offering presets and additional amp types.

The MS-80IR+ MultiStomp is available from September. See Zoom for more.